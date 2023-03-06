Oyebanji sympathises with residents, as rainstorm destroys over 105 buildings in Ekiti

BY AYODELE ADSANMI

Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, at the weekend, condoled with residents of Oke-Ako in Ikole Local Government Area of the state where rainstorm destroyed over 105 buildings in the community.

The torrential downpour, which lasted over two hours, destroyed some electricity facilities across the town and subjected residents to total blackout last Friday.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, during an on-the-spot assessment of the level of havoc wreaked on the town, described the occurrence as highly devastating.

The deputy governor was conducted round the affected areas by the regent of the town, Her Royal Highness, Ogunbiyi Tinuade Adebayo; the Lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency II, Honourable Adeoye Aribasoye; and the chairman, Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Michael Ogungbemi.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the deputy governor, Victor Ogunje, quoted the governor as expressing delight that no life was lost during the stormy rainfall.

“On behalf of his Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, I sympathise with you on the destruction caused by rainstorm to many residential buildings and electricity poles in this town which we believe must have affected the wellbeing of the victims.

“Information at our disposal and on-the-spot assessment revealed that roofs of scores of residential buildings and electricity facilities were destroyed during the stormy rainfall, thereby rendering many homeless and helpless.

“We sympathise with the victims at this trying time and plead for calmness, in the sense that natural disasters of this nature are occurrences that are difficult to control. But with personal precautions and right efforts, its effects can be minimised.

“That was why the Governor Oyebanji-led administration is ready to support interested individuals to go into tree planting and the programme will soon be rolled out to safeguard our environment and minimise havocs being wreaked on our buildings by rainstorm.

“Tree planting is very essential. I observed that landlords here are not planting trees. I am not seeing them standing beside our houses. Let us inculcate the habit of tree planting to serve as wind breakers against storm.

“Let me also assure you that the state government won’t abandon you and allow you to regret in this current devastating condition. We shall give all the necessary support to mitigate whatever effect this situation must have caused to your lives,” she said.

The governor, who enlivened the spirits of the affected landlords, said the state government, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), recently gave palliatives to scores of flood victims to put a soothing balm on their pains.

“I believe that such laudable gestures shall be extended to you in due course. The fact that we are here shows that we care about you. If we don’t like you, we won’t have come. We care about you; we love and we will continue to support you.

“Very soon, the government will despatch the palliatives to the victims. Be peaceful and take steps to install a substantive monarch to fully take charge for this town to witness radical development. You can’t be without an Oba. That is the best way for you to ensure steady development,” the governor added.

Also, Aribasoye assured that succour would soon come for the victims, describing the present government as merciful and masses-oriented.

He appealed to the victims to be peaceful and have faith in the current government, saying help would be offered for them to recover their losses.

