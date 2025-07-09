Oyebanji restates commitment to welfare of Judiciary

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Ekiti state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He however affirmed that his administration would continue to support the judiciary by prioritizing the welfare of its members.

Speaking during the swearing in of justice Lekan Ogunmoye he said he would provide the Judge all the needed support to carry out his duties diligently.

He added that his administration would continue to support the judiciary by prioritizing the welfare of its members and giving the Judge all the needed support to carry out his duties diligently.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye who had served as the Acting Chief Judge since November 5, 2024, following the passing of his predecessor, Hon Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, was formally ratified by the Ekiti State House of Assembly on July 3, 2025 following a recommendation by the judiciary committee.

The Governor said: “Your Lordship, history will judge you not by the accolades you receive today, but by the legacy you leave behind after your tour of duty. In this position, courage and integrity must be your constant companions.

“Let it be said in years to come that under your leadership, the judiciary of Ekiti State reached a higher standard—one that ensured justice for all, regardless of status, gender, or circumstance.”

The governor congratulated the new Chief Judge on his deserved elevation,said his administration remains committed to the independence of the judiciary and will continue to support judicial reforms, provide resources for improved infrastructure, and promote initiatives that will enhance the delivery of justice across the state.

“The position of Chief Judge is not a mere title—it is a sacred trust. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man because of the institution that guarantees the equality of all before the majesty of the Law.

“The institution must therefore, be guided, not by sentiment, fear, or favoritism, but by the Constitution and the dictates of the Law.”

According to him the judiciary is the most sacred, conservative and apolitical arm of Government, the Judiciary must be manned by persons of unimpeachable integrity, profound legal knowledge and astute administrative capability.

He added that these qualities place upon the occupier of this exalted position, a sacred duty to uphold justice at all times regardless of whose interest is involved.

“I therefore implore Your Lordship to be guided by a sense of duty flowing from your years of experience beginning as a State Counsel, and later the Solicitor-General of Ekiti State and much later a Judge of the High Court.

” It is delightful that one can attest to your unblemished record as a Judge of the High Court for nearly two decades and your eighth months in acting capacity as Chief judge.”

“The Ekiti State judiciary has a great reputation, one of excellence and dignity. This is a heritage we are proud of, and one we must protect and advance. I therefore, wish to say that there is more to be done in order to continuously raise the bar and to ensure prompt and efficient service delivery that meet global standards”

The new Chief Judge, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, expressed his gratitude to the Governor for the confidence reposed in him, acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to the independence and growth of the judiciary and promised not to betray the trust of the government and the people of the state.

He stated that his vision for the Ekiti State Judiciary is to fully embrace digital transformation in order to enhance efficiency and speed in the administration of justice, stressing that his goal is to modernize court process through technology, making judicial service more accessible to the public while ensuring greater transparency and accountability across all levels of the judiciary.