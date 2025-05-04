Oyebanji restates commitment to community development

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The governor of Ekiti State Mr Biodun Oyebanji has pleaded of his administration to initiatives that address the needs of local communities across the state, especially in areas that would have the most significant impact on the lives of residents.

He stated this in his office, while playing host to leaders of Okemesi Ekiti, led by former Attorney General of the state, Barr. Olawale Fapounda (SAN), who came to express appreciation to the Governor for various infrastructure development projects witnessed in their community.

The governor emphasized the importance of grassroots development as a cornerstone of his administration

He said he will not relent in his efforts to drive meaningful development across all communities, stressing that no community will be left behind in the state’s developmental agenda.

He expressed his appreciation to the leadership and people of Okemesi for appreciating and recognizing the efforts of his government in fostering development in their community and the state at large.

Oyebanji assured them that more projects are underway including the construction of Okemesi to Ido Ile road, reconnection of their electricity to a supply station, rehabilitation of water tank, among others.

According to him ” I’m excited. You know, people say that political office is a thankless job, So for a community to stand up to say, we are here to thank you, it really touched my heart and I’m so grateful to the leaders of the community.

“We are encouraged and we are happy that the little we are doing is connecting with the people and it’s meeting their needs and aspirations. And my promise to them is we continue to fire on and continue to meet the needs and aspirations of our people because that is why we were elected”.

In his remarks, Barr. Wale Fapounda, explained that the purpose of their visit was to express the community’s appreciation to the Governor, highlighted construction of okemesi to Itawure road, comprehensive renovation of Okemesi General Hospital, electrification project, among others as part of the dividends of democracy that have accrued to the town under the current administration

He described these interventions as unprecedented in the history of the town, Fapounda assured the Governor of the continued support beyond 2026.