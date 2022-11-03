Oyebanji presents 2023 Budget to Ekiti Assembly

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, presented the proposed 2023 Appropriation Bill of over N113.6 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget, named “Budget of Strong Beginning,” was presented at the House of Assembly sitting presided over by the deputy speaker, Mr. Hakeem Jamiu, in Ado-Ekiti.

The motion for the admission of the governor into the chamber was moved by the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikole Constituency 1, and seconded by Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba, APC Emure Constituency, pursuant to Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

The budget has recurrent expenditure of over N80.36 billion, while the capital expenditure is over N34.06 billion.

The governor said to reduce dependence on the dwindling federal allocation, the proposed budget would focus more on how to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He added that the government wanted more efforts in the provision of infrastructure like water, roads, electricity and housing, among others with a proposed budget of over N15.7 billion (46.2 per cent), DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He explained that government’s focused on the infrastructure sector was aimed at making the state economically viable by creating the enabling environment for investors to prefer the state.

He also explained that in line with the present administration’s vision to reduce governance cost, his administration had directed that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) would no longer sponsor seminars and workshops that added no direct values to the people.

“My vision is for Ekiti to be a land of prosperity and opportunity for all. The 2023 proposed budget is developed in line with my administration’s six-point agenda.

“The drafting of the budget, which is an all-inclusive participation, is aimed at creating the enabling environment for the state to thrive,” Oyebanji said.

He, therefore, called for the cooperation of members of the state Assembly and the entire Ekiti people to ensure that his administration deliver more dividends of democracy to the state, promising to be open and transparent in his policy implementation.

The deputy speaker assured of continued support of the legislature to deepening democracy in the state.

He lauded Governor Oyebanji for hitting the ground running, saying that his action demonstrated the seriousness of purpose the new administration was bringing into governance.

“We commend your proactive measures put since the inauguration of your government three weeks ago,” he said.

