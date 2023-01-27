Oyebanji celebrates 100 days in office

…urges doctors to shun strike in Ekiti,

BY AYODELE ADESANMI

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday, appealed to medical workers in the state to accept government’s offer to them for the love of the state.

He said government was aware of the challenges of the time, urging them not to disrupt the good services they were rendering to the people, adding that government had agreed to some of the terms presented to it and that decisions would be communicated to them soon.

Governor Oyebanji made the remarks while giving “an account of stewardship in his 100 days in office” at the Obafemi Awolowo Civil and Convention Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

The 100 days milestone tagged: “Keeping Ekiti Working Towards Shared Prosperity,” was attended by traditional rulers, National Assembly members, different stakeholders, political associations, school children, workers, party faithful, government officials, business community, among others.

Governor Oyebanji said his government paid over N300 million for the 2023 WAEC examination fees for students and N600 million counterpart fund to SUBEB for local contractors to be paid in the state and had approved the recruitment of 1,000 teachers to the system.

According to him, what government was doing was to make school very attractive for teachers and students and to stop capital flight in Ekiti State.

Oyebanji told the massive crowd that the “outlook of government is a government of the people, for the people and by the people through active involvement of the people in governance.

“Our manifesto is anchored on six pillars; it has been carefully designed to position Ekiti State for peace and prosperity, despite the challenges of this season.”

Oyebanji promised good welfare for the workers of the state, saying civil servants were key elements for the growth and development of the state.

“I don’t have any excuse for Ekiti people not to perform; for this reason, at 26, I was part of the people that fought for the creation of the state. I worked with two governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Kayode Fayemi; that is why, in terms of intense pressure, I am taking my time to see that we do the right things for Ekiti people,” he said.

On gratuity for retired workers, Oyebanji said “it is my desire for them to collect their money when they are still alive,” even as he just approved gratuity for some retired judges in the state.

Oyebanji added that he had made-up his mind to will prioritise their welfare, saying “we will do roads, light, etc. and we want those that will support productivity and the economy of the state to develop.”

