Oyebanji applauds election process

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Saturday voted at his Ikogosi country home and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an improved electoral process.

The Governor, who arrived at his Unit 003, Okelele street, Ikogosi- Ekiti at 11.06am in company of his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, cast his vote at about 11.25am.

It took the Governor less than 15 minutes to get accredited and cast his votes due to the effectiveness of the BVAS machine at the unit.

Addressing journalists shortly after casting his vote, Governor Oyebanji, who hailed the smooth electoral process so far and the effectiveness of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine, commended INEC for its efforts at ensuring hitch free polls despite inherent challenges.

Oyebanji commended the large voter turnout at his voting unit, describing the process as fair. He also urged all Ekiti voters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise.

The Governor stated further that his expectation is victory for candidates of his party for the presidential and National Assembly positions.

Speaking on his assessment of the election, the Governor said, “I can only use my ward and my polling unit to assess, the process. For now , I can say it is seamless and it is an improvement on the previous elections. I must commend INEC for this.

“I have received feedback from some parts of the state in respect to malfunctioning of BVAS machine and INEC has risen to the occasion. I enjoin all Ekiti people to go out and exercise their voting right and remain peaceful” he added.

