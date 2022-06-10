Owo attack: CSMC’s Abidoye tackles govt, says condemnation not enough

By Samuel Luka

The Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo ni o, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has challenged governments at various levels to go beyond mere lip condemnation, by taking decisive action against perpetrators of terror in the country.

The Cleric stated this in a statement signed by the Head of the Church, Prophet Abidoye, and made available to newsmen yesterday, DailyTimes gathered.

He said Nigerians are tired of hearing empty promises by government at various levels to fish out and deal with bandits in the country.

Prophet Abidoye said what is highly expected by Nigerians is to see decisive actions being taken by the government towards stopping the menace.

The statement condemned the Sunday attack on worshippers of Owo Catholic Church where scores were killed while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Nigerians are tired of reading Statements from the Presidency and State Governments on the frequent gruesome killings by bandits across the country rather, this is the time for government to take a decisive action towards eliminating these terrorists from Nigeria”, the Prophet said.

He described the latest bloodbath in Owo as one too many, ungodly and capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria adding that the perpetrators can best be described as evil who have sinned against God and should be ready to face the wrath of the Lord.

READ ALSO: Why PDP govs met Atiku — Tambuwual

While expressing concern on the spate of insecurity across the country, the Cleric insisted that the Federal Government has failed in its efforts to secure the country wondering why it has become a crime to go to Church and worship.

“Government at all levels should braze up and fight this menace headlong ahead of the general elections in order to give room for good participation by the electorate and also give room for free and credible election next year,” he remarked.

He said members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide AYO NI O, are deeply saddened by the Sunday shooting and bombing at the Church.

Prophet Abidoye prayed for God to repose the souls of those who lost their lives just as he commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State, the Catholic community and all that are affected by the dastardly act.

The Spiritual Father called on Government at all levels as well as agencies concerned to find a meaningful solution to this heinous killings before the whole society is wiped out and make sure that such incident do not happen in any part of this country again.

“Those who are behind this dastardly act must be fished out and brought to book immediately,” Prophet Abidoye demanded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...