Ovie Omo-Agege meets with Delta Students, Youths;

—says his choice of Osanebi was strategic; promises massive investment

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Delta governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that his choice of Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi as Deputy was a strategic decision in order to effectively connect and interphase with the teeming youths of the state.

He stated this at the weekend during a town hall meeting with student leaders/representatives and youths across the state.

Addressing the mammoth gathering at the Cedar Hall, Airport road, Warri, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the resources so far received by Okowa was enough to transform critical infrastructures like schools, roads, healthcare, attract investors and create employment, amongst others.

The Deputy Senate President expressed displeasure over the alleged misapplication of the over Four Trillion Naira that has passed through Okowa’s hands within the last forty-four months.

Speaking further, Omo-Agege said if the current governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, had cooperated with him, the state would have benefitted more from some of the Federal Government agencies.

Citing the reconstruction of the Osubi-Eku-Abraka road for example, he said the rehabilitation of the road would have been taken over and long completed by the NDDC, adding that upon resumption of office as DSP, he took cognizance of the deplorable state of the road and got the consent/willingness of the NDDC to take over the project.

He explained that since the road was awarded by the state government and the project long abandoned, he needed the state government to first revoke the contract in order to pave way for the NDDC to re-award it to a more competent contractor.

Omo- Agege stated further that as such, he contacted Gov. Okowa and briefed him of his intention and solicited his intervention but that the Governor refused to cooperate.

READ ALSO: We ‘ll not play religious, ethnic cards in PDP.

The APC candidate wondered why leaders would play dirty politics on matters that would bring enormous benefits/relief to the people, saying Governor Okowa frustrated his move for the NDDC to reconstruct that road because Okowa doesn’t want to share glory with anyone.

He also took a swipe at the Okowa administration for being so insensitive to the plight of Deltans, saying that before Okowa came into Office, school fees payable in Delta tertiary institutions was about N25,000 per session on the average but Okowa increased it to nearly N250,000 per session.

Omo-Agege wondered how Okowa expects pensioners he has refused to pay their entitlements for years, civil servants and other categories of low income earners to get money to pay fees for their children/wards who are in these schools.

The APC governorship candidate promised that one of his immediate priorities when he assumes office as governor is to drastically reduce fees payable in the state-owned tertiary institutions, while promising to aggressively attend to the infrastructural deficits across these institutions and make them more conducive for learning.

The DSP who took time to respond to a number of issues raised by some of the students and youths leaders said he’ll reorganize the students bursary scheme and run a government that will include youths in the decision-making process of the State

On security, Senator Omo-Agege said he hopes to overhaul and invest massively in the State’s security architecture.

On how he hopes to address the issue of poor project quality delivery, he said he’ll engage the services of construction giant, Julius Berger and ensure quality in the construction of roads, bridges and some other capital projects.

Senator Omo-Agege reminded the youths of their voting strength and charged them to make very informed decision on who they elect into public office.

He said Tinubu’s antecedents makes him stand taller than others in the presidential race and cautioned the people not to be deceived.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...