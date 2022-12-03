Over 67% of SMEs globally struggling for survival, expansion- WEF

World Economic Forum (WEF) in a new report has said that 67 per cent of executives from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) cited survival and expansion as their main challenge, amid warnings of a global recession.

The research from the WEF and the National University of Singapore Business School, also mentioned low margins, the challenge of scaling the business and expanding to new markets, and clients/consumers as the main pressure points.

The report, Future Readiness of SMEs and Mid-Sized Companies: A Year On, looks at companies emerging from the pandemic. It builds on the analysis of over 200 peer-reviewed articles and the quantitative and qualitative surveying of about 800 leaders and executives from SMEs and mid-sized companies. Business leaders also cite talent acquisition and retention (48%), culture and values (34%), funding, and access to capital (24%), as well as non-favourable business policy environments (22%) as their biggest challenges.

The report also identifies pragmatic ways for smaller companies to embed future readiness into corporate strategies and highlights sustainability and digital transformation as two overlooked challenges.

It focuses on how smaller companies can boost their resilience through stronger business frameworks. It also highlights how their high level of agility can benefit the development and implementation of a strategic approach to talent management; a staged approach to digital transformation; specific sustainability measures depending on the company’s level of maturity in this space.

It said while smaller companies can increase their future-readiness, the wider policy environment – such as the infrastructure for digital trade and finance – has a direct and important impact on their ability to thrive. It is, therefore, key for policy-makers, investors, and other stakeholders to do what is in their capabilities to contribute to building the future readiness of this segment of the economy.

“The business community is stepping up to tackle the biggest issues facing the world. SMEs and mid-sized companies are key enablers in this pursuit. This report sheds light on some key opportunity spaces for SMEs and mid-sized to do exactly that,” said Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum.

Rashimah Rajah, Professor at the National University of Singapore and co-lead author of the report, added: “SMEs and mid-sized companies have unique strengths in their ability to pivot their business models to be more future-ready and, by hiring and developing the right talent, they can mobilise positive internal and external change faster than larger companies. However, to fully realise their potential, they also need the support of policy-makers in recognising their credentials as well as in rewarding sustainability initiatives.”

The report was developed in collaboration with the National University of Singapore Business School, as well as with expert contributions from UnternehmerTUM, Aston Business School, TBS Education, the Aspen Institute, Asia Global Institute, and the International Chamber of Commerce.

