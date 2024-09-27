Over 65 terrorists’ leaders, Commanders killed in 3 months – DHQ

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Defence Headquarters DHQ said on Thursday that troops’ offensive actions against terrorists between July and September this year resulted in the neutralisation of over 65 notable terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants.

They were eliminated across all theatres of operations of counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations scattered over the country.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this in Abuja, said that relevant security agencies saddled with investigations are probing into alleged involvement of some personality who were said to have aided or aiding terrorists. He assured that soon authorities will make pronouncement on the issue. adding that “winning this war largely depends on the people and we must not compromise.”

Major General Buba said that notorious terrorist leaders eliminated from the battlefield include: “Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Matawal Bitrus, Thomas Benedict, Mohammed Sani, Rimamy (aka Omo), Terkimbi Injoko, Jacob Uzege.

“Ibn Kasir, Kachalla Ɗan Baleri, Kachallah Halilu Jimmare (Buzu), Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakarriya and ofem Emmanuel Igwe among others.”

The director stated that the Nigerian armed forces has prioritised the killing of terrorist leadership and destruction of terrorist networks in its ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations across the country.

Accordingly, troops are effectively attacking the terrorist leaders, commanders, combatants, as well as their rank and file operatives.

All through the stretch of the third quarter of the year, troops conducted synchronised bombardments by the air force and ground forces, which significantly diminished terror military capabilities and cohesion.

He added that, in the third quarter of this year, troops neutralized 1,937 terrorists, arrested 2,782 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 1,854 kidnapped hostages.

Furthermore, troops recovered 1,304 weapons, 43,347 ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over N13 Bn (N13,081,605,534.00) only.

Breakdown of major items recovered during the period “includes and is not limited to the following: 688 AK47 rifles, 32,945 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 9,677 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 191 assorted arms and 8,292 assorted ammo.

“Others are 12,143,870 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,623,216 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,970 litres of DPK and 31,450 litres of PMS amongst other item. Accordingly, the nation’s daily crude oil production output is at an all-time high with the nations daily target in sight.

The director said that on the whole, troops are keeping the pressure on the terrorist until they are totally defeated. The military is focussed on dismantling the terror infrastructure of these terror groups as well as destroying their will to fight.

“We are attacking any threat we identify, and removing it as the war objective is to destroy these groups, decapitate them, and erode their ability to rage terror attacks against citizens.”