Over 60 celebrities declare support for Tinubu

As the country prepares for its next general election in 2023, several groups have emerged to announce support for their preferred candidates and parties, celebrities in the Nigerian movie industry are not left out of this freedom of association.

On that premise, over 60 popular actors, actresses producers and entertainers under the aegis of the Progressive Coalition of Entertainers have declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the group of entertainers have once again decided to continue to support the APC, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The group led by popular actor, Saheed Balogun disclosed their intention during a courtesy visit to the Lagos state speaker, Mudashiru Obasa yesterday in the state.

According to Balogun, members of the group are prepared to preach Tinubu’s presidential bid on their various social media platforms.

READ ALSO: House C’ttee summons security agencies’ over non..

Balogun said the group of over 60 celebrities had come to endorse Tinubu because of his impact on the development of Lagos.

The group led by Saheed Balogun

He said “Our task is to involve people, enlighten them and make them see reasons why they should continue to support APC.

“We know the group has always supported the party and we want them to continue.

“To us, every vote is an investment because every single vote counts.

“Since the campaign has commenced, the artists, having large followers on social media, see it as an opportunity to reach out and engage prospective voters.

“This is because we see Tinubu as one who had done a lot to qualify as the next president of Nigeria and we hope to continue to release the presidential candidate’s achievements.

“Asiwaju has done well and it is time to pay back. Every successive government continues to build on his foundation.”

Obasa, who received the group, appealed to them not to relent in their effort to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate in the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...