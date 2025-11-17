Over 3,000 opposition supporters defect to APC in Akwa Ibom

In what has been described as a political realignments in recent times, Elijah Jack, General overseer of His Divine Redeemed World Ministries, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pulling along a massive crowd of more than 3,000 loyal supporters across Onna Local Government Area.

The event, held at the APC Ward Office in Oniong East Ward 1, Onna, LGA over the weekend drew prominent political figures, grassroots mobilizers, and cultural leaders who gathered to witness what many termed a “political earthquake” in the area.

Addressing the crowd, Apostle Elijah Jack who doubles as an Ambassador of Peace, expressed gratitude to APC leaders for receiving him warmly, noting that his defection was driven by a higher purpose which is “the pursuit of national unity, peacebuilding, and effective grassroots development”.

He pledged to deploy his extensive followership and community influence to strengthen the APC’s base in Onna and support the reelection bid of Governor Pastor Umo Eno, PhD, and president Bola Ahmed Tinibu come 2027.

“I am not moving to the APC as an individual, I am coming with an avalanche of supporters across all political wards of Onna. Together, we shall propagate the vision of Pastor Umo Eno and advance the tenets of the APC.” He stated.

Speaking on his motive for leaving the PDP, Apostle Jack emphasized that his decision aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, both of which promote unity, peaceful coexistence, and inclusive governance.

As a church founder and peace ambassador, he explained that his mission is to build bridges and not barriers.

“My decision is not for personal gain or rivalry, it is driven by a desire to contribute to national cohesion. I have spent years mediating conflicts, uniting families, supporting youths, and preaching forgiveness across party divides. I intend to bring this same spirit of reconciliation into politics.” he added.

Apostle Jack further pledged to: Support programmes that unite youths and women beyond political lines; Use his pulpit to preach political tolerance; Mobilize his followers to register as APC members and obtain their PVCs ahead of the 2027 elections in support of President Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno; Encourage citizens to place Nigeria’s unity above political affiliation.

Receiving the defector, Onna APC leader, Rt. Hon. Patrick Ifon, hailed the defection as a “landmark moment,” describing the new entrants as men and women of capacity whose presence guarantees electoral victory in the next cycle.

“This is not just a decamp; it is a political statement,With the thousands Apostle Elijah has brought, APC in Onna is positioned to sweep all positions in the coming elections.” he declared.

Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Emem Bob, described Apostle Jack as “a brother and friend whose capacity is beyond doubt”, adding that his move reflects Governor Umo Eno’s deep-rooted goodwill in Onna.

Former House of Representatives member Dr. Owoidighe Ekpoattai, APC Chapter Chairman Mr. Nkanang Nkanang, Hon. Bassey Willie, Hon. Oton Charlie, Barr. Akan Idem, Hon. Emmanuel Ekpeyo, Elder Nelson Ntia, Hon. Samuel Mboso, and Comrade Tony Ekpo all praised the new movement, calling it a massive boost to APC’s grassroots strength.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as women and youths adorned in colourful traditional attire performed folklore songs and cultural dances, symbolizing unity and celebration. The event blended politics with culture, underscoring the deep community connection behind the mass movement.

Apostle Elijah Jack’s defection is widely viewed as far more than a routine crossover. With its massive turnout, cultural symbolism, and endorsement from political heavyweights, the event has reshaped the political landscape of Onna.