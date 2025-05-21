Over 250,000 jobs created for Delta youths by Gov Oborevwori – Ossai

By Owen Akenzua

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie Success, has revealed that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration has made significant strides in reducing unemployment among youths in Delta State.

Ossai on his social media pages said within just two years in office, the governor has implemented various initiatives that have empowered over 250,000 Deltans through job creation and economic programs.

According to Ossai, these initiatives include the D-CARES grant initiative, which provides financial support to traders and artisans.

Additionally, over 200,000 youths have benefited from skills acquisition programs, entrepreneurship training, grants, and other valuable skills development opportunities.

Ossai further highlighted the governor’s collaboration with private sector organizations, which has led to job creation, skills transfer, and economic growth in the state.

“Through these efforts, Governor Oborevwori’s administration has demonstrated its commitment to addressing youth unemployment and promoting economic development in Delta State “ he said.