Over 2000 CSOs Back Emefiele’s Reforms, Hit Kazaure Over Alleged N89trn Stamp Duty Fraud

….blast CBN Gov’s critics, say they’re caught by reform policies

…urge Nigerians to discard cheap blackmails

Over 2000 Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on Good Governance, CCSGG, Thursday, blasted critics of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, on lies and founded allegations.

The CSOs in a statement jointly signed by its president, Etuk Bassey Williams and Abubakar Ibrahim, secretary of the group, said the persons who are taking to some media houses to ooze out lies against Emefiele are those whose evil deeds of corruption are being exposed and strangled by the recent Naira Design and Withdrawal policy.

The statement reads in part, “It is very important for us at this point to voice out over the lies and cheap blackmail some corrupt politicians and so-called business men and women are peddling on the pages and websites of some media houses alleging what they have conspired against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The false allegations by a Member of House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Hon Gudaji Kazaure, of the alleged N89 trillion stamp duty is a lie from the pit of hell.

Kazaure is a serial and pathological liar and he is publicly known for his stock in trade.

“The Presidency recently defused him on this allegation of N89 trillion Stamp Duty, and he is shamelessly going to media houses to fly his kite of lies to woo Nigerians to his side.

“His personality is already marred and destroyed by his lies. His paymasters have failed already, and if his Buhari’s Government they want to rubbish with such lies they have goofed.

“Kazaure and his lies should be discarded band taking for nothing because he is just ranting his frustration.

“This conspiracy is very clear and it is not far-fetched, which is because

of the policies implemented by the Emefiele-led CBN.

“You can imagine the stolen and hidden monies in water tanks, underground, hug sacs, and bank accounts they have kept at the detriment of Nigerians and the economy is now become useless.

“These terrible people who are speaking all sorts of lies are shameless and wicked because those monies they stole could not be taken to banks for fear of being arrested, and now are frustrated and made foolish.

“Their fraud allegations against the wise and foresighted strategist Mr President have placed at the CBN are all tissues of lies, baseless and unfounded.

“These people are not speaking in the interest of Nigerians but for their selfish and evil aims that does not hold water.

“They are angry because they were taken unawares and surprisingly.

“We want to tell them that as credible Civil Society Organizations number over 2000 are solidly behind the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, and we are ready to go at any length to unearth these unscrupulous elements who are have stolen this country dry via their dirty ventures.

We will not take these clandestine moves to win the sympathy or support of unsuspecting and innocent Nigerians they want to sway to themselves against a workaholic and patriotic Nigerian in the person of Godwin Emefiele.

“We have met and resolved that corrupt politicians whom we know make such baseless allegations will be stopped by our structures across the country from winning any elective position ahead of 2023 general elections.

“They cannot intimidate the CBN Governor who have put in his very best to stabilize the economy, and have worked hard to rescue the economy from recessions.

“His monetary policies have helped to sustain the Naira from being killed by these evil minded persons tarnishing the image of the CBN Governor.

“Our farmers have received a better deal under the CBN Governor, and also a lot of businesses have received boost to continue bin business and also ensured that economic activities are moving unhindered.

“His reforms have kept the economy afloat as non-oil exports have experienced tremendous growth and development, and more investors are coming into the country for business.

“Also we can see that there is stabilisation of the currency and that has been sustained for long.”

The CSOs, also called on Nigerians not to be carried away by the false allegations leveled against the CBN boss.

“We want to call on Nigerians to discard the false and fake news these unscrupulous elements are peddling on the social media and conventional media.

“These are people who are seeking your attention and sympathy for no cause. They have stolen your wealth and starched in banks, water tanks, burial grounds, and other place but the good policies of the CBN Governor have exposed them so they are reacting to tell lies to destroy this good work that is in your interest.

“These are politicians who are drowning and want to hold anything and get lost, hence the intentional moves to tarnish the image and personality of the world respected Governor of Nigeria’s Apex Bank.

“They will continue to get frustrated. Don’t accept their lies and allegations published online and on pages of newspapers because they cannot prove their falsehood”, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...