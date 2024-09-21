Over $200 million needed to tackle impact of flooding in Borno, other states; Kalu tells AU

BY TOM OKPE

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said the humanitarian impact of flood disasters in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the North East region of Nigeria would need about $200 million to tackle.

The Deputy Speaker also said flooding is one of the negative impacts of climate change in Africa which must be checked.

Addressing special session of the ongoing 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments at the Pan-African Parliament, PAP, of the African Union, AU, in Midrand, South Africa on Thursday, Kalu said over one million persons were displaced in one of the States’ by the natural disaster with tens of thousands of families without shelter, food, water and access to healthcare.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Livinus Nwabughiogu in a statement on Friday, Kalu who led the Nigerian delegation to the conference told other African leaders that the tragedy has greatly affected the economy and infrastructures of the States’ and the country at large.

He said: “It is obvious that across the length and breadth of our continent, the losses suffered from climate change is unquantifiable but the loss of lives is the one that is hard to bear.

Whether it is in Nigeria, Mali and so on, you see our brothers and sisters weeping for the dead lost through the consequences of climate change.

“Currently, Nigeria is going through one of the worst times in our history. For these ones we have lost through the consequences of climate change, I will like to request humbly, that as leaders of this continent.

“This presentation highlights what we are passing through in real terms on climate change. We are experiencing the impact of climate change all across the world and Africa is not left out.

“Nigeria recently witnessed climate change, induced flooding that affected Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. This humanitarian crisis has dealt a heavy blow on our infrastructure and our economy.

“From August to September, these torrential rainfalls and subsequent bridge of major dams caused severe flooding, causing a widespread destruction in communities facing social and economic challenges.

“Mr President, colleagues, this particular flood has displaced over one million people in one State, and tens of thousands of families without shelter, food, water, access to healthcare.

“One of the consequences of climate change is job losses, in addition to the agricultural losses, this has crippled local businesses within these areas. There’s also infrastructure destruction, key roads, bridges broken down. Impact on education is huge because most of the centers are being used as IDP centres to house displaced people.”

He further stressed that estimated cost of the humanitarian response for this flood impact is about $200 million needed, to bring the place back to shape.

“How is the AU working to ensure a coordinated response to climate change induced crisis such as the recent flooding in Nigerian States; are there specific interventions frameworks in place on mobilizing resources for member States, facing climate related disasters like Nigeria,” he queried.

In a related development, Kalu while reacting to a presentation on the factors militating against achievements of goals of Africa Free Trade Agreement, AfFTA, called for the removal of various bottlenecks.

“There are challenges confronting achievement of the goals of these particular Africa Free Trade Agreement. One of which I have observed, is the overlapping regional economic council membership.

“If we don’t remove the bottlenecks, it will impede the success of which we intend to achieve. Trade adjustment cost has been observed as one of the bottlenecks which is the transition to a single African market that requires significant adjustments in national economies. It’s a major challenge,” he added.