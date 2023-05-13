Outgoing political officeholders in Niger state to declare assets before May 29

BySaka Bolaji

The Niger State government has directed all outgoing appointed and elected political officeholders to declare their assets before the end of their tenure.

This was contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, secretary to the state government, asked all political office holders to go to the state code of conduct bureau (CCB) to obtain the assets declaration forms.

The newly elected politicians are expected to take over on May 29.

Matane said the state CCB is committed to enforcing the powers bestowed on it under 3rd schedule part 1, paragraph 3 (e) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) on the need for all political officeholders to comply with the provision.

He said the outgoing officeholders should fill and return the end-of-tenure asset declaration form before May 29.

“Failure to do so may lead to prosecution at the code of conduct tribunal,” Matane added.