Out of School Children: FG engages experts, policy makers to tackle menace

By Tom Okpe

In its determination to address root causes of Out of School children in Nigeria, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration is engaging with experts and policymakers around the world, to discuss innovative approaches to tackle the menace, bedeviling the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding program, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, made this disclosure at a recently, concluded seminar in London, organized by the Educational Team of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, on out-of-school children.

In a statement on Monday, Dr Adeniji who was represented by Mr Oyewumi Oyedokun, the seminar was to exchange best practices and learn about successful interventions that have been implemented in other countries.

The SSA team, had the opportunity to engage with experts and policymakers from around the world to discuss innovative approaches to tackle the root causes of children being out of school.

The team revealed that Prof Lesley Drake also, shared Nigeria’s experience with implementing the school feeding program which has been successful in increasing school attendance, improving nutrition of children, employment opportunities and also creating a big agricultural value chain and many more.

They also highlighted the challenges faced in reaching out of school children while discussing potential solutions to overcome these obstacles.

Dr Adeniji further stated that; “the seminar provided valuable insights and inspiration for the SSA to the President on School Feeding on how to continue to work towards ensuring that every child in Nigeria have access to education and adequate early nutrition, while expressing determination to make a difference in the lives of out of school children in Nigeria.

“The seminar which aimed to address the issue of children who are not attending school and explore potential strategies to ensure that all children have access to education,was attended by Honourable Commisioner’s for education from Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa States’.

“It was also, attended by academics like Prof Lesley Drake from Imperial college university, Prof Malami Buba, Dr Hadjiza Kere Abdulrahman of Lincoln University, amongst others,” she stated.