Our verification service platforms functional, accessible to all — NIMC

BY Msugh Ityokura

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC has described as untrue, misleading and inaccurate, information making the rounds in some quarters that the police service commission, PSC cannot access its server

“The National Identity Management Commission wishes to inform the general public that all its verification service platforms are functional and accessible to all partners including all security agencies

“The Commission is aware of the purported ”inability of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to access the NIMC verification server.”

“To set the record straight, the NIMC granted verification access to all Nigerian Police formations for the verification of the National Identification Number (NIN).

“The NPF, PSC and other security agencies have been enjoying uninterrupted verification services for over five years. NIMC has provided top-notch verification services for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, as conducted by the PSC and at no time have there been any complaints or issues regarding NIN Verification by the NPF or PSC” the commission said

NIMC says it has a robust and harmonious working relationship with the Nigerian Police Force and the Police Service Commission as the Information Communications and Technology (ICT) department of the Nigeria Police Force is actively managing the long-standing verification and integration service between the NIMC and all Nigeria Police formations

The commission in statement Thursday in Abuja said it will continue to provide flawless verification services for the purpose of recruitment, security mapping, cybercrime controland any other security matters

“The framework by which NIMC provides services to the security agencies was recently restructured for standardization and effective implementation, following consultation with the Office of the National Security Adviser, and NPF has confirmed the verification services have continued to be available

“We therefore believe that any service interruption experienced by PSC may be due to internal matters.NIMC is committed to providing excellent verification services to the PSC, NPF and all its partners but the terms and conditions inherent must be adhered to for uninterrupted flow of service” the statement read.