Our salaries not sustainable, Federal workers write HoS

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Workers, under the auspices of Federal Workers Forum (FWF), have declared that their salaries are no longer sustainable with the rising high cost of living and inflation.

The forum made this declaration via a letter addressed to the Head of Service (HoS) of the federation.

The concerned workers, in the letter entitled; “Need For Your Interventions Concerning The Plight of Federal Workers In Nigeria: Pay Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA),” addressed to the HoS, explained that it had been extremely difficult for them to make ends meet.

In the letter signed by the group’s national coordinator, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, they also appealed to the HoS to look into the non-payment of outstanding promotion arrears of workers and their DTA, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Emelieze, in the letter made available to journalists on Wednesday, added that it was painful to note that workers had been going for promotion interviews, but DTA was not paid to them.

“We write to bring to your attention some of the challenges confronting us as a working people. Foremost, with a fixed wage, our salaries have been eroded with the rising high cost of living and inflation that we are experiencing in Nigeria.

“It has been extremely very difficult for us to make ends meet and, as such, workers have gone borrowing.

“Ma, unfortunately, we noticed that some of our colleagues’ salaries have been stopped as a result of over borrowing. We are appealing to you to help intervene and temper justice with mercy and help reinstate the salaries of the affected officers, in order to prevent a double jeopardy.

“We are also appealing that you help us look into the non-payment of outstanding promotion arrears of workers and their DTA.

“It is also painful to note that workers have been going for promotion interviews and DTA is not paid to them. Of late, most of the workers that did the directorate cadre exams were not paid a single kobo, despite traveling to Abuja twice for accreditation, examinations and staying weeks in Abuja.

“We appeal that, in the face of the economic realities on ground in Nigeria, you consider a cost of living allowance to be paid to the Federal Government workers. Our humble suggestion is that we have a 30 per cent of our salaries paid monthly as a monthly cost of living allowance (COLA).

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso believes Igbos are political forerunners –…

“We, the workers, are sending you this proposal and we know that you will agree with us that this is a just proposal.

“We believe strongly that if you achieve this existential request of a cost of living allowance for federal workers, perhaps, it will help swing other employers of labour to doing the same to their workforce; thus helping to reduce the general hardship Nigerian workers are going through,” the letter read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...