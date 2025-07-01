Our pivotal role, linking policy, people project- Minister

By Tom Okpe

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, has revealed that meaningful engagement with stakeholders ensuring participatory governance has become its pivotal role in linking people, policy and more projects in the country.

The Minister, Zepheniah Bitrus Jisalo, made this known in Abuja on Monday at its 2nd Quarter Stakeholders and Citizens Engagement Forum at the Minister’s Conference Room with the theme: ‘Strengthening Partnerships for National Development through Special Duties and Intergovernmental Collaboration.’

He said: “Our forum as a vital platform, to engage meaningfully with stakeholders and ensure participatory governance. The Ministry’s pivotal role in linking policy, people, and projects, a significant stride in intergovernmental coordination and project implementation.

“This recent achievements, includes the verification of 89 zonal intervention projects in the first quarter and oversight of 22 ongoing projects in Q2 2025, underscoring the Ministry’s firm commitment to transparency and impact-driven governance.

“The milestones such as the rollout of the Enterprise Content Management System, ECMS, to digitize internal processes, the Ministry’s active involvement in the Nigeria Local Government Development Summit, and international collaborations like the Nigeria-China Capacity Building Initiative.”

According to Jisalo, these initiatives reflect the Ministry’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ centered on unity, service delivery, and citizen empowerment.

The Minister urged all stakeholders to maintain their dedication as active partners in building a responsive and inclusive Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu, applauded the consistency of the engagement forum as a mechanism for transparency and citizen inclusivity.

He emphasized the Ministry’s unwavering focus on accountability in constituency projects, ongoing efforts toward digital innovation and modernization, and the promotion of Local Government Autonomy.

“The Ministry’s active monitoring of projects and programs, the transparent coordination of the National Honours Award process and strategic international collaborations, continue to position Nigeria on the global development stage.There is every need, for a collaborative approach to justice and national reconciliation, through mutual respect and cooperation, which will make the country’s developmental aspirations be achieved,” expressing the Ministry’s commitment to harnessing institutional synergies, “ensuring that no stakeholder or region is left behind in the journey toward inclusive development.”

Stakeholders at the event, expressed appreciation, sharing constructive recommendations towards strategic importance of involving the 774 Local Government Chairpersons to foster community-level awareness and drive broader acceptability of national initiatives, emphasizing that strengthening intergovernmental collaboration at the local level would significantly boost development outcomes and citizen trust.

The event attracted stakeholders from across governmental tiers, civil society and citizens, nationwide.