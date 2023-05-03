Our driving force, Nigeria’s unity, stability of 10th NASS – Joint Task

By Tom Okpe

The Chairman, Joint Task, 10th National Assembly NASS, Rep Usman Bello Kumo said driving force of the forum is stability of the 10th House of Representatives.

The forum comprising members-elect from the All Progressives Congress, (APC); Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP); Labour Party, (LP); New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA); Social Democratic Party, (SDP) African Democratic Congress, (ADC) and the Young Progressives Party, (YPP) was inaugurated at Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Tuesday with theme: ‘Nigeria’s unity and stability of the 10th House of Representatives.’

Kumo, while inaugurating the forum said: “It gladdens my heart to stand before you here today on the occasion of the inauguration of the ‘Joint Task, 10th Assembly.’

“The issue at stake is the leadership of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

“As you can see from our banner, the name of this coalition is ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly.’ We are a multi-partisan forum of the eight political parties that have won seats for the 10th House of Representatives.

“Although our logo displays the names of the political parties that make up this forum, it is pertinent to list them individually. The political parties are, the APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, ADC and the YPP.”

He further stressed that the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ seeks to, among others, promote Independence of the Legislature Inter-dependence of the Legislature and Executive Legislation for good governance and grassroots impact.

“Constituency Outreach

Equity and Fairness among Ranking and New Members to

ensure unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of Presiding and Principal Officers in line with best parliamentary practice.

“Our driving force is ‘Nigeria’s Unity and the Stability of the 10th House of Representatives.”

“In ensuring the above, we have resolved to go by decision of the majority party, which is the APC, in deciding which zones produce the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

“We believe that the APC would do the right thing, and once the zoning is done, we would decide on the next line of action. We would be guided by capacity, competence, experience and other leadership qualities.

READ ALSO: House summon Foreign Affairs Minister, NIDCOM, NEMA.

“However, as of today, we don’t have any preferred aspirant for the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, but we note that a number of our colleagues, all of whom are eminently qualified, have declared their interest in the seat of Speaker.

“Our message to Nigerians at this point is that we are ready to work for the betterment of our country and the citizens and to achieve that, we have to work harmoniously with the Executive Arm, without compromising our independence.

“Let me emphasize in conclusion that our concern is Nigeria’s unity and Stability of the 10th House of Representatives and we hope you will work with us to make our country better,” he said.