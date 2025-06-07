Our Daughters Are All Marrying Nigerian Men, Kenyan President Ruto Laments

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU (With Agency Report)

Kenyan President, William Ruto, has lamented the fact that Kenyan women have abandoned their men and are getting married to Nigerian men.

Ruto who made the remark humorously at a wedding ceremony, pointed to what he described as a noticeable trend of Kenyan women choosing Nigerian partners, and jokingly questioned why Kenyan men seem to be missing out.

He further suggested that Kenyan men may be falling behind in the romance department and need to sit up or all their women would be snatched by Nigerian men.

In a trending video on social media monitored Friday, the Kenyan leader said:

“My daughter is married to a Nigerian, and this one is now married to a Nigerian.

“And our guys around; I don’t know, are you slow? I don’t know. We need to balance this scale because at this rate, we are going to have a brain drain from Kenya.

Ruto however, highlighted that the unions of Nigerian men and Kenyan women is a reflection of the strong and friendly ties between Kenya and Nigeria, suggesting that both nations should continue to build on this relationship.

“I think there is something between Kenya and Nigeria, we should pick it up further.

President Ruto also admitted that despite expressing support for his daughter’s union with her Nigerian husband, it was difficult at first to come to terms with her decision to marry a Nigerian.

“It is both an exciting and anxious moment. It is not easy as a parent to give away your daughter. It is much more difficult if you are giving away your daughter to Nigerians.

“It is much more difficult when you are giving your daughter to Igbos,” Ruto added jokingly.

Checks by The Saturday Times have revealed that one of Ruto’s daughters, June, is married to a Nigerian, Dr Alexander Ezenegu.