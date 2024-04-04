Otu inherited empty treasury, decayed infrastructure in C’River – Commissioner

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Cross River State, Mr Ankpo Edet, says that in spite of meeting decayed infrastructure and empty treasury, the present administration has achieved a lot in its urban renewal pursuit.

The commissioner, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Calabar on Wednesday, said several road projects were currently ongoing across the state, particularly in Calabar metropolis and environs.

He said that aside road rehabilitation, some new ones had been constructed while several others signature road projects would soon be flagged off for construction.

“The level of infrastructure decay we met on ground was such that I was confused as a commissioner when I went round Calabar upon resumption.

READ ALSO: N16B: Adamawa govt to construct 17km roads in…

“I am happy to announce that we have done a lot in rehabilitating most of these roads in spite of the Sen. Bassey Out-led administration meeting empty treasury.

“Just like we had in Calabar Municipality and Calabar South, so were there several unmotorable roads in Cross River North and Cross River Central,” he said.

Pius, however, said that since government was a continuum, the present administration would not abandon any of the road projects inherited from previous administrations.

“These projects are being carried out with tax payers’ money and so, we will work on them and also not abandon any of those we are working on now.

“You will see the serious work on the parliamentary extension road. We are using this road to be our super highway since the one embarked upon by the immediate past administration didn’t see the light of the day,” he stated.

The commissioner further said that government had adopted the use of concrete pavement in road construction in the state.

He, however, said that the road projects were mostly being handled by local contractors, for economic purposes.

“We don’t like capital flight and these local contractors are doing tremendous job on these projects,” he said.

Speaking on the ongoing Obudu airport project, the commissioner said it would be concluded by May.