Osuntokun no more ZLP member – Nwanyanwu

The newly appointed Director General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Akin Osuntokun is no more a member of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

National Chairman /Presidential Candidate Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu made this clarification to put to rest controversy of allegation of dual party membership against Osuntokun.

Nwanyanwu said though Osuntokun was formerly a member of ZLP but has relinquished his membership for the Labour Party which found him worthy of the appointment as the Director General of Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, following the resignation of Dr. Doyin Okupe, erstwhile Director General of the Obi/Datti campaign Council.

Chief Nwanyanwu in a statement weekend dismissed as unnecessary issues raised as Osuntokun had seized to be member the ZLP since August, 2022.

He said “Akin Osuntoku resigned from the Zenith Labour Party since August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.”

“Prior to his resignation from ZLP he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. As at the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.

“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization.We wish him well in his new found greener pasture.”

