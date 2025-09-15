Osun Student Leaders commends Adeleke for approving buses, campus roads, bursary awards

…says Gov surpasses APC’s 12 years records in three years

Student leaders from across higher institutions in Osun State on Saturday endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office, declaring that the governor has surpassed the 12 Years governance records of the APC in less than three years.

Inside a fully packed Banquet Hall of the Government House, student leaders of NANS structures and the National Association of Osun Students (NAOS) appraised the Adeleke administration with high scores in terms of delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

The chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Council (JCC), Osun Axis, Comrade Ayobami Solomon Abel who warmly commended the governor and his team for passionate dedication to state development noted that even blind men and women can see the good work of the Adeleke administration across Osun state.

“As a student body, we are not here for praise singing. We are only here to acknowledge your good work as a Governor. The people of Osun are feeling the very positive impacts of your administration.

“Your dedication to the service of your people is second to none. I declare here today that your administration has performed far better than the 12 years of the previous APC government. That is a fact that is self-evident across Osun today”, the NANS leader affirmed.

Corroborating the assertions by the NANS leader, Comrade Adedibu Mustafa Akinsumbo, the President of the National Association of Osun State Students, National Headquarters listed sectoral achievements in agriculture, education, health, workers welfare, infrastructure, sports, rural development, cooperative empowerment, asserting that Osun is witnessing unprecedented development within less than three years under governor Adeleke.

“Across Osun state, the good work of Mr Governor is acknowledged by all sectors of the society. The workers rallied and endorsed you for a second term. The farmers approved you for a second term. The artisans, market men and women said you deserve continuation to continue the good work

“You earned those endorsements because of your exceptional performance despite threats and intimidation. You have set a high standard of governance. We, your children, appreciate you and your love for the people and we pledge to stand by you and your party now and in the future”, Comrade Adedibu affirmed

The student leaders in constant singing and aluta theatrics chorused: “Adeleke, ma ba sere lo, ise re ma ntewa lorun o, Adeleke, ma ba sere lo. (Adeleke, continue your good work. We are satisfied with your governance”

Responding, Governor Adeleke who expressed appreciation for the appraisal from the student leaders said recent endorsements from various strata of Osun society has further emboldened and empowered him to break new grounds in governance delivery.

“We hope some failed opposition aspirants can see what Osun people are seeing and acknowledging. We hope those aspirants who failed their people when they have the opportunity can accept their past failures and surrender to the wish of Osun people for Imole continuity.

“ We have gotten so many endorsements from Osun people. In the last few weeks, key groups have shown love and approvals. Eniyan and Olorun laso min (People and God are my support base). On behalf of my team and government, we thank the workers, farmers, leaders of thought, artisans, market leaders, students and youths for appreciating and acknowledging our contributions to state development.

“We will do more for the people by God and man. I hereby approve two coastal buses for NANS and NAOS as well as technical assessment on all campus internal roads. The issue of bursary is to receive urgent attention as I would strengthen the office of students affairs in my office.

“ To all students and leaders on Osun campuses,we will not take your support for granted. In the nearest future, I hope to score extra plus A from the present A rating you have given me”, the Governor declared to the aluta chanting of the students leaders.