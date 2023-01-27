Osun PDP to police: Arrest Tadese, Oyegbade, Akin now, avert further bloodshed in Osun West

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has called on the state command of the Nigeria Police to, without further delay, effect the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Osun West, Mr. Amidu Tadese, “and halt his end-of-the-road frustration he is spilling around in disguise of electioneering.”

The PDP also called on the police authorities to immediately invite APC candidate for Irewole/Isokan state constituency, Bisi Oyegbade, for questioning and immediate prosecution, in connection with assassination of two members of the PDP in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday.

The PDP noted that the call became necessary in order for the police and other security agencies in the state to prevent possible backlash of losing confidence in the security agencies in maintenance of peace and prevention of further attacks on their lives by “rejected folks in the state.”

A statement from the office of the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, on Thursday, expressed shock at the utterances of Mr. Tadese on a live radio programme, earlier on Thursday, denying any knowledge of casualties in the aftermath of “the coordinated attacks on PDP members in Ikire.”

Such denial, according to the PDP, was not only satanic on the part of Mr. Tadese, but also a thoughtless recipe for provocation on the part of bereaved families “whose sons were cut down by hoodlums in the convoy of the APC senatorial candidate and his state Assembly counterpart in Ikire, Bisi Oyegbade, and their killer gang members.”

“The police are reminded that such open provocative utterances of Tadese are clear invitation to further chaos and symptomatic of a man who derives pleasure in blood spilling in quest for ephemeral powers of office.

“It saddens our heart that, even after the police and media outfits have confirmed the brutal murder of some persons in the attack on our people, all Tadese would offer in place of condonlence to the families and friends of the deceased in the ancient community were to pile mockery on their grave by denying knowledge of their killing. That certainly cannot be the way to go in our political trajectory of 2023 and beyond.

“Aspiring leaders, in the opinion of our party, should be circumspect in their public conduct, especially when it has to do with blood of the same citizens they are aspiring to lead; and whoever comes short of this should be brought to justice with express immediacy, as we have in the case of wanton murder of innocent citizens by Tadese and his political hoodlums.

“Any attempt to sweep these needless killings under the carpet of preferential treatment is, no doubt, a very dangerous dimension being introduced to the electioneering at this time; and certainly, an ugly wind that will blow no one any good,” the PDP warned.

