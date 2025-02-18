Osun NASS caucus accuses Oyetola, security agencies of inviting anarchy to state

By Msugh Ityokura

The Osun State Caucus in the 10th National Assembly has accused the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola and security agencies of inviting anarchy to the state.

The caucus alleged that the plot to violently take over local government Secretariat across the state is not only illegal but also unacceptable.

The caucus described the development as a clear invitation to anarchy saying the move is being orchestrated by Oyetola despite a subsisting court judgement affirming the removal of the All Progressives Congress,APC backed Local government officials.

The forum accused Oyetola, who is the immediate past governor of the state of conniving with the Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security Service (SSS) and the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to unleash mayhem in Osun.

Speaking at a press conference on behalf of the caucus Monday, in Abuja, the lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Ejigbo/Egbedore federal constituency, Bamidele Salam, condemned the “brazen effrontery of the sacked Local Government Council officials to return to office notwithstanding the yet-to-be-set-aside decision of the Court of Appeal, Akure, against their return to the office.”

Several people got injured across local government areas of the State on Monday as crisis rocked the state over controversy surrounding the Appeal Court judgement on sacked local government chairmen in the state.

Some of the affected councils that witnessed clashes between supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were, Ayedaade, Boripe, Osogbo, Olorunda, Ila, Isokan, Irewole, Obokun, and Atakumosa local government areas of the state.

Recall that the elected LG officials were sacked by a decision of Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of an Osogbo Federal High Court on November 25, 2022.

But following the Court of Appeal’s decision, they have been angling to return, a situation that did not sit well with the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration, which has fixed February 22 to conduct a fresh LG poll.