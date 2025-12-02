Osun Guber: Omisore, Alabi Declare Gov’ship Bid, Submit APC Nomination Forms

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State and immediate past National Secretary, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has officially declared his intention to contest the 2026 Governorship election in the State.

He made the announcement during an interactive session with journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, where he also submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House on Monday.

Omisore, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political and business sphere, described his return to the race as a commitment to responsible governance anchored on experience, stability and development, saying his motivation is by personal conviction, capacity and a sense of duty to restore what he termed, “state’s slipping administrative direction.”

He also said; “Running for Governorship comes with responsibility. My pedigree and experience are not things you can manufacture overnight. I’m offering Osun a superior alternative in 2026.”

Criticising the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, he described Osun as being subjected to what he repeatedly termed: “dancing governance,” arguing that leadership requires seriousness, not theatrics and nomdqncing in governance.

“Governance is a serious business. Any Governor who turns governance into entertainment is not appreciating the weight of leadership. The projection of a dancing Governor shows the emptiness of ideas, Osun deserves better,” he said.

Omisore alleged that the State’s education system, road infrastructure and administrative structures have worsened in recent years, insisting that Osun needs a leader capable of rebuilding its reputation as a centre of learning and culture.

Responding to questions on internal party dynamics, he dismissed speculations about a possible consensus arrangement, noting that with nine aspirants already in the race, such an option is impractical under the Electoral Act.

“As of today, we have nine aspirants. Consensus is not on the table. Whoever emerges through the set process becomes the party’s candidate,” he stated.

When asked about his successive attempts at the Governorship seat, Omisore said his increasing age, experience and evolution through public service make him more qualified and better for the role.

“The older the wine, the richer the taste. Experience cannot be bought. Every attempt came with a new vision. This time, Osun is lucky to have someone with depth, ready to rewrite its history.”

He further addressed concerns about internal revenue generation, warning against excessive taxation. According to him, prudent management, not aggressive levies, is key to growing the state noting that his administration would respect tradition and refrain from imposing candidates.

Also, Benedict Alabi, formally declared his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election, by unveiling a comprehensive agenda anchored on unity, inclusion, economic empowerment and people-focused governance.

Speaking to newsmen after submitting his nomination form, Alabi said his decision was driven not by personal ambition but by a deep commitment to the progress of Osun and the welfare of its people.

He described leadership as an act of service rooted in compassion and integrity, stressing that public office must be pursued with a heart that listens and responds to the struggles of citizens.

He described his aspiration as a ‘sacred covenant,’ with the people of Osun, pledging to deploy his experience in both the public and private sectors to build a State that will work for all.

His vision, he said, rests on three pillars: unifying the State, expanding opportunities, and entrenching servant leadership.

On unity, Alabi noted that Osun needed a leader capable of healing divisions and rebuilding trust across communities and political lines. He promised to govern as a leader for every citizen, not for any faction or interest group.