Osun Govt to commence renovation of remaining 124 Primary Health Centres-Chairman PHB

By Tunde Opalana

The Chairman, Osun Primary Health Care Development Board, Alhaji Tajudeen Adisa says the state government has completed the renovation of two hundred Primary Health Centres across the state.

Alhaji Adisa disclosed this as a guest on a radio programme over the weekend while speaking on the activities of the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, in Osun State.

A statement from the office of the spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed said the Chairman Osun Primary Health Care Development Board announced that, renovation of the remaining one hundred and twenty four PHCs will commence before the end of this month.

According to the statement, the Chairman reaffirms that, all Primary Health Centres in Osun State are working, contrary to reports in certain quarters that, the strike embarked upon by local government staff has affected operations of the health centers.

Alhaji Adisa charged anyone who may want to verify his claim to visit any of the facilities nearest to them.

He added that apart from the renovation of the health Centres, the state government has ensured regular supply of drugs and other consumables to the hospitals, for all categories of patients who visit the facilities for their health care needs

Alhaji Adisa also spoke on holders of certificates in health related courses among the recently recruited Imole youth corps who have been incorporated into the Primary Health Care services.to complement efforts of the health care providers for optimum performance .

According to him,these category of workers will commence duties this week

The Chairman of the Board added that more health workers will soon be employed to fill existing vacant positions in the Primary Health Centres across the state.