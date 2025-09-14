Osun Govt Moves To Avert Crisis In Ipetumodu Over Jailed Monarch

The Osun State Government has disclosed that it will take action on the matter of jailed Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Oloyede.

This is as the state government instructed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to take action on the ugly development.

This was made known in a statement issued at the end of a state executive council meeting on Saturday and signed by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Oba Joseph Oloyede was recently jailed in the United States of America for a COVID-19 fraud.

The US District Judge, Christopher Boyko, ordered the monarch to serve three years of supervised release after imprisonment and pay $4,408,543.38 in restitution.

US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, in a statement on August 26, 2025, said, “Oba Oloyede led a conspiracy to exploit COVID-19 emergency loan programmes created for struggling businesses.”

However, after the judgment, the state government revealed that before it would act, it needed to obtain a copy of the Certified True Copy, CTC, or the judgment.

The judgement has, however, thrown the Ipetumodu town into a succession crisis as kingmakers have refused to declare a vacancy for the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu.

The princes, however, have insisted that the state government decide on replacing Oba Oloyede.

The state government said there is urgent to address agitations and proffer solutions to avert crisis.

The commissioner, therefore called for restraints to allow the state government address the issue amicably.