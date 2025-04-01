Osun communal crisis: Adeleke threatens to dethrone royal fathers

By Tunde Opalana

Aftermath of the Ifon, Erin Osun, Ilobu communal clashing Osun State, the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has threatened to dethrone any traditional ruler that could not prevent or contain crisis in his domain.

Governor Adeleke specifically warned traditional rulers of Ifon, Erin Osun and Ilobu communities that failure to sustain current peace and de-escalation of the crisis in their communities would definitely lead to their removal from office

Adeleke’s riot act was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday in Osogbo.

In the statement made available to the Daily Times, it became imperative for the governor to have the stern warning to preempt unconfirmed reports that some elements across the conflict areas were planning another round of attacks.

The statement reads, “In the midst of Sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun towns. The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place.

“The security agencies are also speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict. I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they are signing are not for joke. They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas. Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew.

“Additionally, I will remove from office, any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough,” the statement concluded.

The state government had earlier relaxed a 24 hour indefinite curfew earlier imposed on the three earring communities for the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The Daily Times recalled that renewed communal clashes in the affected communities have claimed lives while goods and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed leading the state government to imposed curfew in Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun towns.