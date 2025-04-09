Osun: Basiru rejects NES award accuses Adeleke of undue interference

By Tom Okpe

National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru has rejected an award of Excellence in Leadership to be conferred on him by the Nigerian Economic Society, NES, by the Osun State Chapter.

He accused Osun State Government of manipulating the society following abrupt postponement of the award, due to what he described as undue political interference and manipulation by the State Government.

NES had in a letter dated, 7th April, 2025 signed by its Chairman, Prof Adeleke G Aremo and Secretary, Adewale Sam-Aliyu intimated Basiru of the postponement of the award slated for Thursday 11th April, 2025, hinging their decision on unexpected turn of events, logistic and security complexities. No new date was fixed.

Faulting the postponement and rejecting the award, Basiru in a letter signed by his Special Adviser, Legal and Political Strategy, Barrister Othuke Amata Aso, a copy of which was sighted by The Nation, Basiru said the society has compromised the integrity of the award.

Basiru criticized the NES for what he described as an unprofessional communication regarding the “postponement” of the ceremony, calling the letter “convoluted” and “hastily prepared.”

Expressing dismay at the abrupt cancellation of the award, which was labeled a “postponement,” Basiru said the April 7th letter was lacking coherence and clarity.”

The APC National Secretary alleged external interference as the primary cause for the cancellation of the award ceremony.

According to him, “reliable sources within the ranks of the NES, Osun Chapter revealed that the pressure to cancel the award ceremony came from the Osun State Government, specifically Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“The real reason for this shameful retreat is the undue pressure and shenanigans exerted by the Governor of Osun State, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, on the leadership of your society.”

The APC Scribe accused the Osun State administration of lacking excellence and being politically motivated, specifically calling out what he described as “mediocrity” and “cheap politicking” on the part of the state’s leadership.

Basiru, who initially hesitated to accept the award due to his skepticism towards honorary awards, accepted it after encouragement from well meaning colleagues, and friends.

He has however now reject the recognition, stating that the actions of the NES Osun State Chapter represent “a stain on its reputation” and a “disservice to the very ideals it purports to champion.”

Basiru then advised NES Osun State Chapter to find a way to redeem itself and rise above political influence, reinforcing that merit should not be “subverted by the whims of those in power.”