Osun APC chides Adeleke over cyber- crime committee

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the setting up of the Action Committee On Cyber Crimes, Cyber Bullying by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke is a ploy to muzzle the voices of the opposition “and subsequently turn himself into a dictator in a supposed democratic government.”

The Adeleke-led administration had rolled out a press statement through the office of the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, “announcing the concluded arrangement by their government to inaugurate the Action Committee On Cyber Crimes, Cyber Bullying in the state.”

According to the Osun State chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, on Sunday, the plan was described as an afterthought aimed at planting fears in the minds of patriotic citizens who were bent on knowing why Governor Adeleke chose to award over N50 billion public road contracts to cyber cafe operators, fertilizer distributors and cronies with no technical and professional competence to execute road projects.

Lawal told Adeleke and his followers that his members could not be cowed by any oppressive instrument, as the APC would be battle-ready to confront and cut to size, through legal means, all draconian policies fashioned to repress the voice of the opposition in the state.

Lawal also said that the governance of a state could not be handled as a family enterprise; hence, whoever was in the saddle should be accountable and transparent, “as the state resources he is spending is a common patrimony of all the people of the state.”

“It defies logic that a governor who has been shielding from arrest his chief propagandist, who is being wanted by the DSS for allegedly planting fake news about the son of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Femi Oyetola, is the one touting to curb cyber bullying.

“The issue is that Governor Adeleke is under pressure to defend his corruption-friendly government which has become a butt of jokes among discerning minds in the state.

“If not, why is this repressive move coming up at this time when our party took him headlong on the shady deals that bedevilled the award of his purported multi-billion road/flyover contracts?

“We want to assure Governor Adeleke that no matter his antics, we, as a party, would not surrender our inalienable rights to act to type as a credible opposition to his reactionary, clueless and corrupt government, in the overall interest of the people of the state.

“We will continue to expose him and other members of his family who were complicit in the shoddy road and borehole contracts in the state. We will do everything to tame him from installing an Augustus Pinochet regime in Osun State,” the state APC chairman stated.