Osun: Adedamola emerges PDP governorship candidate as Adeleke dumps  party

Despite controversy over the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola, popularly known as FRYO, yesterday emerged as the party’s candidate for the August 8, 2026 governorship election.

The primary election took place between two aspirants after Governor Ademola Adeleke, who dumped PDP, withdrew from the race.

Chairman of the primary election committee, Humphrey Abba, while announcing the results, said that Adebayo secured 919 votes out of 957 accredited votes to clinch the party’s ticket.

According to Abba, there were 20 void votes following the withdrawal of Adeleke. He said “the candidate that got the remaining votes is Adebayo Adedamola with 919 votes and he stands elected and returned.”

He said the exercise was conducted in accordance with established guidelines, with accredited delegates participating in the voting process.

Adeleke announced his resignation in a letter dated November 4, 2025, and addressed to the PDP leadership at his ward.

The Daily Times recalled that Osun PDP chairman, Sunday Bisi, on Monday announced that the governorship primary slated for Tuesday, December 2, 2025, has been postponed due to a leadership crisis at the national level. However, a directive from the national body announced that the exercise will go as scheduled.