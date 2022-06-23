Osun 2022: Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje to head APC 86-member national campaign council

By BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced an 86-member National Campaign Council for the poll headed by the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as its chairman.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello will serve as co-chairman and deputy chairman respectively of the Campaign Council, which is to be inaugurated tomorrow, Thursday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, DailyTimes gathered.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement jointly signed by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

According to the statement, the Governor Sanwo-Olu-led Campaign Council is expected to work for the victory of APC and Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Osun State, who is seeking re-election.

The statement listed serving and former governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, political appointees and APC chieftains across the country as members of the Campaign Council.

They include the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello and 18 governors, which comprised Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, with the Plateau State Governor, Hon Simon Lalong expected to serve as vice-chairmen of the APC National Campaign Council.

Other APC governors who are vice chairmen in the campaign council are: Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Aminu Masari (Kastina), Abdulrahmah Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN); his counterparts in the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment), Gbemisola Saraki (State for Transport) and Timpreye Sylva (State for Petroleum) as well as Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Mr Jubril Gawat are also part of the campaign council.

Mallam Aliyu Ahmed and Prince Tona Famodera are to serve as the Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the APC National Campaign Council.

