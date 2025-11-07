Osita Obi: Opposition wasting money, Soludo will win

Osita Obi, the Convener of the Recover Nigeria Project, has declared that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is certain to win Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

He insisted that opposition candidates should have donated their campaign funds to the Anambra Security Trust Fund instead of “wasting” resources on a race they “cannot win.”

Obi made the remarks in an interview with Vanguard while assessing factors that could influence the election outcome.

He praised Soludo’s administration for its achievements, particularly in restoring order to the state capital, increasing government revenue, and eliminating the influence of touts who previously controlled large portions of public income.

“Honestly, there is nothing that will work against him. He has done marvellously well, fantastically well. Awka now has the resemblance of a state capital,” Obi said.

Obi noted that before Soludo took office, about 70 percent of Anambra’s internally generated revenue was lost to private pockets through extortion and illegal collections. He credited the governor for introducing reforms that ensured revenues are now remitted directly to the government.

“This is the first time in Anambra State that touts have not collected revenue. Previously, 70 percent of revenue collected in Anambra State went to the private sector. But when this man came, he said no — you must pay government directly. That is what is obtainable today,” he stated.

Although he admitted that Soludo “is not 100 percent” and may have made some mistakes, Obi said the governor’s overall performance deserves commendation.

“The governor is human. He may make one mistake or the other, but I rate him 70 percent. When you do good, I praise you; when you do wrong, I criticise you — constructively,” he said.

Obi revealed that his own house was demolished to make way for the new Governor’s Lodge, yet he continues to support Soludo because of what he described as “the larger interest of Anambra State.”

“If there is any person in Anambra State today that will go after Soludo, it is me. My building was demolished to build the Governor’s Lodge. But we are talking about the greater good of our state. Honestly, Soludo has performed,” he said.

He added that he had earlier advised other governorship aspirants to redirect their campaign funds to the state’s Security Trust Fund, arguing that their chances against the incumbent were nonexistent.

“In one of the interviews, I told those contesting that they should donate that money to the Anambra Security Trust Fund instead of wasting it. The governor will certainly win. Ask anybody,” he said.

Describing Soludo’s administration as “fantastic and wonderful,” Obi expressed confidence that the electorate would overwhelmingly re-elect the governor on Saturday.