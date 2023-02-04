Osintokun disclaims vital fake letter

…says he’s unanswerable to British Govt

BY Tom Okpe

Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) Balogun Akin Osuntokun has disclaimer a letter alleged to be fake: Pre-Action Notification In Relation to Falsified Documents saying they are unanswerable to the British Government.

Osintokun said in Abuja on Friday in a statement that a certain letter purported to have emanated from a United Kingdom Agency called,’ National Crime Agency,’ (NCA) addressed to him in respect of falsified documents, trending on the social media.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a letter addressed to me, purported to have originated from a UK agency called, ‘National Crime Agency, (NCA)’titled; ‘Pre-Action Notification In Relation to Falsified Documents,’being circulated across several social media platforms.

“It is ironical that the first time I would learn of a British security agency called National Crime Agency, (NCA) is through a hoax and a delinquent one at that.

“This is the first time I will encounter a British government agency with no address.

“It is equally the first time I will come across an unsigned letter from anyone, let alone a government agency.

“Again, since 1st October 1960, the British government ceased to have jurisdiction over Nigeria, hence, I’m not answerable to the British government.

“Were any Nigerian to commit such infraction, it is elementary logic that this supposed British outfit should have employed the good offices of its Nigerian counterpart to take action.

“I thought, nothing of this infantile hoax, until I received a telephone call from Mr. Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson of the Tinubu campaign team, to inquire of its wherewithal.

“It was from him that I also learnt of the contents of the “falsified document which I decided to seek the intervention of the British High Commission and response of the Political Counsellor at the British High Commission:

“Unfortunately, there are several hoax letters circulating at the moment. If you have questions from media you can refer them to, NCA press office, which is +44 (0)20 7979 5835, (including the one you attached – it’s not genuine).

READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala says Africa lags behind in global

“This, I believe, has provided needed explanation to all well-intentioned Nigerians, and has equally halted the malicious schemes of the darkroom elements towards me and the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council.

“I urge our supporters to discountenance the ruse and remain focused on our objective of birthing a new Nigeria where progress is possible,” Osuntokun added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...