Osinbajo represents Nigeria today at Queen Elizabeth II funeral in London

By Ukpono Ukpong

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has joined members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey today.

Osinbajo, who will be representing Nigeria at the funeral departed Abuja yesterday is billed to return to Nigeria after Monday’s State Funeral.

Ahead of the service, the Vice President was be among guests and dignitaries received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch. She passed on at 96 on the 8th of September at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

