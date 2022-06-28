Osinbajo raises concerns over online sales of illicit drugs

By Ukpono Ukpong

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, access to illicit drugs has become easier with online sales and contactless drug transactions.

In a speech delivered at an event to mark this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug trafficking, in Abuja, Osinbajo stressed the need for Nigeria to maintain a multi-dimensional and a holistic approach to tackling drug abuse in the country.

“We must maintain a multi-dimensional approach and a holistic approach to tackling drug abuse. It is true that during the COVID 19 pandemic, accelerated drug use across the world was experienced, especially the rural areas, with many resorting to drug abuse and other negative coping mechanisms due to the lockdowns and socio economic shocks, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“Access to illicit drugs became easier with online sales and we’ve heard a lot of that already this afternoon and contactless drug transactions and all of these influenced mainly by the pandemic.”

However, he said that the new normal has also offered opportunities for increased innovation in tackling the menace, especially through technology based monitoring systems for promptly detecting and addressing the changes in the drug market and the changes in marketing of these drugs, and also accelerating mobile outreach programs, remote consultations and treatment for those who suffer from drug use disorders and who do not have appropriate care.

READ ALSO: 2023: I’m still searching for my running mate – Tinubu

The Vice President further said that as much as the federal government through its agencies and the state governments will lead the charge with the decisive policy initiatives, these strides must be complemented by changes at the family and community level also.

“The kind of change we seek regarding drug abuse cannot happen without the collaboration of families, faith based organizations and community leadership at the local level. We must spearhead massive value reorientation across the country.

“We are assessing cultural factors and systems that support drug abuse and trafficking. Our communities everywhere must rise to this challenge. The federal government will continue to support the NDLEA to fulfill its mandate, especially through data driven and evidence based policymaking, will continue to unearth enduring and sustainable solutions to the underlying causes of drug abuse.”

He said that the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), should go beyond apprehending drug criminals to relentlessly breaking illicit drug supply chains and distributions all over the country.

Speaking further, the Vice President said that massive campaign to discourage illicit drug use as well as intensified rehabilitation of drug addicts should be put in place.

“We must intensify rehabilitation of drug addicts, because what we’re faced with is indeed a public health crisis. A crisis that is taking lives, destroying families, and shattering communities.

“NDLEA, especially in the last two years, under the very dynamic leadership of General Buba Marwa, the NDLEA chairman, has been much fiercer and sharper in his determination to stamp out drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

“I think his vision and strong resolve has given the war against trafficking and abuse new energy, new purpose and much clearer direction. While a great deal of effort has been invested in fighting drug abuse in Nigeria and huge level of success been recorded. It is still evident that we still have a lot of ground to cover. A number of drug trafficking cases this past week alone proves that there is even much more illicit drug activity going on.

“I’m glad to hear that in 2021, about 8000 drug users were counseled and rehabilitated by the NDLEA. And in the first half of this year alone, over 11,000 drug abusers have been counseled and treated.

“Once again, let me commend the new dynamic and greatly improved NDLEA and appreciate the very gallant officers for their service to the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...