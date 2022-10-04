Osinbajo, governors to attend Africa Trade Consortium

By Haruna Salami

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, governors, President of World Trade Organization, will be among key participants of Africa Trade Consortium (ATC) in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Africa Trade Consortium (ATC), the first edition of an event the forum is organising will be hosted at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria from October 21 – 22.

The forum, which is expected to attract more than one thousand participants within and outside Nigeria, will be held under the Theme “Africa Round Table for Promoting investments and Trade Relations, Long Lasting Business Cooperation within the Continent.”

According to the organizers, other event’s key participants will include, Africa Development Bank, Term President of the African Union, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), AUC Commissioners, AfCFTA Secretary General, Africa Development Bank (AfDB), and Afreximbank.

The forum which also is mainly aimed at promoting Africa investments through analyzing trade and economic relations between Africa and the rest of the world, the organizers said will evaluate the rest of the world’s approach to investment in Africa, facilitate interaction between nation and business communities and initiate dialogue between investors.

Those expected to attend will include government officials, mass media, NGOs, Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Business Councils, Associations, professional organizations and entrepreneurs from within the continent, regional and international Banks, and African Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria.

The forum will also highlight the expectations engendered by Agenda 2063 as a programme for social, economic and political transformation that will make Africa a prosperous, united and economically independent continent.

