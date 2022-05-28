Osinachi: Family reportedly fixes burial date, hints on returning bride price

The family of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has fixed a date for her burial.

Osinachi’s family reportedly fixed June 25, 2022 for the burial of the “Ekwueme” crooner.

The deceased family insisted that Osinachi would be buried in her father’s compound at Isuochi, Abia State, instead of her husband’s house.

According to BBC Igbo, the family are also contemplating returning the singer’s bride price, DailyTimes gathered.

READ ALSO: Why I’m supporting Bola Tinubu, Mogaji Wole..

The news of Osinachi’s death broke on April 8, 2022.

Osinachi was said to have died as a result of domestic violence she suffered from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had slammed homicide charges against Peter.

The Attorney General of the Federation had dragged Peter before a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...