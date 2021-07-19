Osimhen grabs four goals as Napoli outclass Anaunia

Napoli defeated Anaunia 12-0 in a pre-season friendly encounter on Sunday, with Victor Osimhen scoring four goals.

All of the Super Eagles forward’s goals came in the first half, as the Parthenopeans took a 7-0 advantage into halftime.

Osimhen doubled Napoli’s lead four minutes after Eljif Elmas broke the deadlock in the fourth minute.

Former Lille striker Konstantinos Manolas made it 3-0 with goals in the 20th, 35th, and 37th minutes to give his side a 6-0 advantage.

Stanislav Lobotka scored the seventh goal for Luciano Spalletti’s side just before halftime.

At halftime, new coach Spalletti made a complete lineup change, with Andrea Petagna replacing Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani replacing Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal, and Algeria’s Adam Ounas replacing Gennaro Tutino.

In the second half, Gennaro Tutino, Luca Palmiero, Amato Ciciretti, Zinedine Machach, and Andrea Petagna scored to give the Italian manager his first victory since taking over from Gennaro Gattuso in May.

Prior to Sunday’s match, Spalletti praised Osimhen, who scored 10 goals in 24 Serie A games last season and was described as a “complete striker” by Spalletti.

Spalletti stated, “He will undoubtedly be a footing for us and a strength of our team.” “He is a complete striker; he knows how to score goals and defend his teammates.

“It is evident that he, too, has areas to develop, and this is where we need to focus our efforts, but he has already demonstrated a high level of availability.”

On July 24, Napoli will play another friendly against Serie C team Pro Vercelli before traveling to Germany to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a warm-up match on July 31.

On August 21, Spalletti’s side will kick off their 2021-22 league campaign against Venezia.