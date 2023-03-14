Oseino Unveils Track List & Album Cover For ‘Reality & Blessings’

Canadian-based Nigerian artist, Oseino, has unveiled the track list and album cover for her highly anticipated debut album, “Reality & Blessings.” The album is set to be released on April 12, 2023, and fans of the rising star have been eagerly awaiting the full track list and album artwork.

The album cover, which was designed by renowned artist Tunde Omotayo, is a stunning visual representation of the album’s themes of self-discovery and gratitude. The cover features an image of Oseino standing in front of a sunset, with her hands raised in gratitude, symbolizing the blessings that come with life’s realities.

In addition to the album cover, Oseino also released the full track list for “Reality & Blessings.” The album features 12 tracks, with a unique blend of different genres and styles. The tracks are:

Big Spender Lit (woto Woto) Talk Talk (Sabi) Ft. EverythingOShauN Rolling Laga This, Laga That For My Head Love My Life Clean Do To Me ( Nack) Life No Balance Ndi Ala (Mad People) Love My Life Dirty Egwueji (That’s Wassup)

Produced by a team of top-notch producers, “Reality & Blessings” promises to be a game-changer for Oseino. The album is a highly personal and introspective look into Oseino’s journey of self-discovery, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and the pursuit of dreams.

READ ALSO: 10th Senate will key into Tinubu’s youth-driven

Speaking about the track list and album cover, Oseino said, “I am thrilled to finally share the full track list and album cover for ‘Reality & Blessings.’ It has been a long time coming, and I am excited to showcase my music and my journey. The album cover represents the gratitude I feel for life’s blessings, and I hope the tracks will connect with listeners on a deeper level.”

With the album’s release just around the corner, fans of Oseino’s music and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this album, which promises to be one of the standout music releases of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...