Ortom speaks on ‘taking up arms’ against herdsmen in Benue

The recent spate of killings allegedly carried out by herdsmen in Benue State has left more than 134 people dead over the course of five days, across three local government areas.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that in response to these atrocities, the governor of the state, Samuel Ortom has issued a statement condemning the acts as “heinous and cowardly.”

Despite the horrific events, Governor Ortom is urging the people of the state to remain calm and not take up arms against anyone.

He has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take action and ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice. The governor has also asked the president to direct security agencies to step up efforts to end the violence.

During a visit to the Mgbam community in Nyiev council ward of Guma Local Government Area, where 36 people were killed and over 40 were injured, Ortom reiterated his plea for assistance. He urged the president to do more than just offer condolences to the bereaved families and to take concrete action to stop the violence.

While Governor Ortom continues to appeal to the communities to remain law abiding, he also emphasises the need for vigilance in order to protect themselves from potential attacks.

