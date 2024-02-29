Oronsaye report: We won’t lay off workers, FG assures

By Tunde Opalana

The Federal Government has assured federal civil servants of their job security, saying the government will not retrench workers with the adoption of the Oronsaye report.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance in Abuja on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu had, on Monday, approved the implementation of the report which recommended the merging, relocation and scrapping of some federal agencies and departments.

The 800-page Oronsaye report recommended a slash of existing 263 statutory agencies to 161 and merger of 52 agencies. It also recommended that 14 agencies be reverted to departments in various ministries while 28 agencies should be scrapped.

The Minister made the clarification in the backdrop of fears in certain quarters that the implementation of the report might lead to workers’ retrenchment.

READ ALSO: Keyamo and His Laudable Footprints

The report, which aimed to streamline government operations and reduce expenditure was produced in 2012 during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

After 12 years since the reception of the Oronsaye Report, the federal government has given the green light for the implementation of some key recommendations.

Highlight of the report included the merger of 29 government agencies, the absorption of eight parastatals into other entities, and the relocation of four agencies to different ministries, with one slated for closure.

Clarifying the government’s position, Minister Idris emphasised that the objective is to enhance efficiency and curtail expenses and not to initiate mass layoffs.

He underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to prudent fiscal management and the preservation of essential services amidst the restructuring efforts.

The minister’s reassurance is expected to lay to rest apprehension among federal civil servants in the affected agencies.

“The whole idea is that the government wants to reduce cost and also improve efficiency in service delivery. It does not mean that government is out to retrench workers or throw people into the labour market,” he said.

According to the minister, the implementation of the report was a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible governance by championing a comprehensive review of the government‘s commissions, agencies and parastatals.