Orji Kalu declares amidst tears with senators, “This country is not fair”

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the 9th Senate Orji Kalu has declared that Nigeria is unfair to him considering his contributions to the growth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking at the Senate at a valedictory session, Kalu recounted his ordeal in prison at the Kuje Correctional Service, declaring in a teary voice, “This country is not fair.”

Providing an insight into his time in politics, Kalu said, “Before I came into politics, I could buy anything money can buy. I’m not a thief.

“Those that put me in prison know the reason. They took over my businesses and wanted to kill me, yet I survived it, and I’m in the Senate with you.

“I have never lacked, while I was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where I served for two terms as governor, I brought the money that they used in forming that party, every penny, in 1997 and 1998, and I later became a thief.

“People I gave transport money from my house in VI became agents. This is what Nigeria represents. Thank you for giving me these four years of uninterrupted support.

“This country is not fair.”

Recall the senator was convicted of money laundering to the tune of N7.1 billion belonging to the Abia state government while he held sway as governor between 1999 and 2007.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside Ude Jones Udeogu, a former director of finance and accountant in the state during his administration, on 36 counts of money laundering.

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on December 5, 2019, while Udeogu got a 10-year sentence.

But the Supreme Court later nullified the trial and ordered a retrial. This was after they had spent months in prison.

