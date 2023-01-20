OPSH gets new commander, tasks officers on professionalism, discipline

BY KINGSLEY CHUKWUKA

Following the recent posting and appointment of senior officers and officers of the Nigerian Army, the outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has handed over command and the mantle of leadership to his successor, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, in accordance with military customs and tradition on Friday, 20th January 2023 at the Commands Headquarters in Jos.

Taking over the mantle of leadership, the new Commander charges personnel to remain professional, disciplined, adding that it is expected of every Officer to be law abiding.

According to him: “You must remain highly loyal, professional and remain very disciplined. Once you can do this, I can assure you that everything will fall in place.

“We should trust each other. Anytime there is any issue please do not hesitate to get across to me,” he said.

READ ALSO: President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Lagos

The new Army boss commended the outgoing Commander, for transforming both the Command headquarters and the 3 Division Nigerian Army.

“I used to be here as Chief of Staff, but between the time I left OPSH and now a lot has changed. It is always good to leave a place and come back and see that it has improved better than when you left it. I can say this anywhere that what I have seen both in 3 Division and OPSH is mind-blowing and we will try to improve from where we have stopped”, Gen. Ibrahim said.

Our Correspondent reports that while Major Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim was moved from Army Headquarters Department of Training to Commander, Operation Safe Haven and double as GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army, Gen Ibrahim Ali was moved to head the Theatre Command as the new Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East OPERATION HADIN KAI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...