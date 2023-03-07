OPCI national president congratulates Tinubu, says victory well deserved

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU, ILORIN

The National president of Oodua Progressive Care Initiatives (OPCI), Dr. Sulaiman Maruff Olarewaju, has described the victory of the Presidential candidate of All progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well deserved.

Olarewaju, who stated this at the weekend in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the swearing in of the new executive members of the state chapter of the OPCI, said Tinubu, as a former governor of Lagos, has strengthened their unshaken belief in his ability and capacity to hit the ground running and move the nation to a high level.

The OPCI President, who cautioned Tinubu to beware of sycophants and remain focused, admonished his fellow contestants, particularly Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku to accept their defeat in good faith and support the president-elect “for the betterment of our dear nation”, knowing fully well that in any contest there would be always be a winner and losers too.

According to him, “Violence and instigation of one against another person will never bring any good to Nigeria. In fact as a matter of fact, there can be no meaningful development in an atmosphere of bitterness, rancour and acrimony. Meanwhile, those which are aggrieved should bury their hatchet and allow the smooth take off of the president-elect tobe magnanimous in Victory.”

He urged all sons and daughters of Yoruba land across the country and I’m diaspora to sink their political and religious differences and rally round for overall success of the Asiwaju administration, believing there are desirable benefits doing.

The president OPCI, while congratulating the newly-sworn in executive members of the organisation in the state, urged then to be more loyal, dedicated, transparent and aggressive in their mobilisation for the organisation to grow more and more, adding that they should take a cue from the pitfalls of their predecessors and where they also got it right.

The new official members assigned to run the affairs of the union are: Saka Abdulrahman (National Mobilisation Officer); Victoria Bello, Kwara State Executive Member and Whahab Adisa (Kwara State Executive Member).

Others are: Rasaq Afolayan (Kwara State Coordinator and Abdulganiyu Rahmon, Olasheu Sulaiman (General Commandant), Bashiru Lawal (National Revenue Officer), Ahaji Kashim Olonde (National Defence Officer), Bolakale Alura (National Monitoring Officer) and Muritala Atuniwa (National Director of programmes) of OPCI.

The new coordinator, in his acceptance speech, thanked all members of the union for the confidence reposed in him and other members elected, promising that they would justify the position given to them and work hard for the union.

