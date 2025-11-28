OPay Unveils New Ibadan Office, Expands Commitment to Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

OPay Digital Services Limited has officially launched its new Ibadan Office, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding safe, secure, accessible, and innovative financial services to individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

The launch event, held on Thursday at the OPay Office in Ibadan, brought together business leaders, partners, merchants, agents, and members of the media. The new Ibadan location will serve as a strategic support centre, improving service delivery for merchants, SMEs, corporate clients, and millions of OPay users across Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer, OPay Digital Services Limited, emphasized that the opening of the new Ibadan office reflects OPay’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its broader nationwide expansion strategy.

She noted: “The Ibadan launch represents an important step in our mission to bring world-class financial services closer to Nigerians. While many of our customers enjoy the convenience of engaging with us online, a significant number still prefer in-person interaction. This new office ensures that every customer—regardless of their preferred channel—can access reliable support and a seamless service experience.”

Wang further highlighted OPay’s growing physical presence across the country: “We currently have 28 offices in 25 states, but this is our first fully upgraded branch in Ibadan. Although we have operated here previously, the facility was not at this standard. Between this year and next year, all our offices nationwide will be renovated to reflect the exceptional quality we are unveiling today.”

She reaffirmed OPay’s dedication to offering secure, technology-driven solutions: “Our customers will continue to enjoy beyond-banking services backed by a fast, reliable network. We have also deployed advanced security features—including Face ID and other cutting-edge protections—to ensure safer transactions and a more secure digital ecosystem.”

Also speaking, Odiase Ikponmwosa, Head of Partnership at OPay, stated that the new office reinforces the company’s mission to remain close to its customers while delivering exceptional service at all touchpoints.

He explained: “With this new office, customers can expect enhanced service and stronger engagement. We are deeply passionate about meeting their needs, listening to their feedback, and consistently improving their experience. This new facility in Ibadan brings us even closer to them and reflects our long-term commitment to support their growth.”

Odiase added that customers should anticipate increased collaboration initiatives, improved support structures, and even more partnership opportunities as OPay continues to scale its operations across Nigeria.

The new Ibadan office is designed to enhance customer experience, offer faster issue resolution, deepen merchant support, and provide a space for product demonstration and partner engagement. It also supports OPay’s broader strategy of driving financial inclusion, supporting digital commerce, and empowering young people and SMEs with reliable and secured financial tools.

OPay remains one of Nigeria’s leading fintech brands, serving millions of users daily across payments, transfers, savings, lending, and merchant services. The Ibadan expansion further highlights the company’s mission to simplify financial services and create economic opportunities nationwide.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.