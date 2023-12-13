Onome returned unopposed as chairman PDP past chairmen forum

By Ese Adagbra

Chief Robert Onome the pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State has again emerged as the Chairman of the Forum of Past PDP Chairmen, Delta Central Senatorial District

He was elected and returned unopposed at a meeting held at the residence of Hon.Pat Willie,in Udu,Udu Local Government Area by his former colleagues from the Senatorial District.

The Forum is made up of experienced politicians who are loyal party members.The Forum has been in existence since 1999, working in collaboration with the party for it’s victories at all levels.

The Forum main goal and objective is to add value to the growth and strength of the PDP as a political party.

Chief Robert Onome in his acceptance speech thanked his colleagues for the confidence they have in him and promised to protect their collective interest and that of the party at all times.

He added that as a veteran in the art and experienced grassroot politician, he is very oblivious of what is required of him and he will not disappoint them nor the party.

” I want to thank you for finding me worthy to lead you ! . Once more I thank you! I’m aware of my tasks as the Chairman of this great Forum, When it comes to the politics of Delta Central which is Urhobo land we know ourselves,we know the people and who to reach out to add value and more strength to our great party the PDP!

“I want to assure you that it is task that must be done and we are all masters of the game by the grace of God this forum with me as the Chairman, we are going to continue to achieve our goals in Jesus name “

Chief Robert Onome is the pioneer chairman of Okpe Local Government Area PDP , member,of the Delta State Elders Advisory Council and a prominent chief from Okpe Kingdom.

Others elected and returned unopposed are Dr Kings Okpako Vice Chairman,Sir,Barr.Pat.Willie, Secretary,Chief Fred Onavwa, Treasurer and Hon.Francis Aguonigho Public Relations Officer,PRO.